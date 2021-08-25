Tunisia: Brigadier General Mohamed Sebti Arfaoui Appointed Director General of Intervention Units - Interior

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Brigadier General Mohamed Sebti Arfaoui was appointed as Director General of the Intervention Units, the Interior Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

He will replace Brigadier General Khaled Marzouki who was named by acting Interior Minister Ridha Gharsallaoui on August 19.

Lawyer for the families of martyrs and wounded of the revolution Leila Hadded had called to review Khaled Marzouki's appointment, saying he was «involved in the events of December 2010-January 2011 in Thala, according to some families of martyrs and wounded of the Revolution.»

«His name was mentioned in the case of the martyrs and wounded of the revolution in Thala and Kasserine; he is accused of complicity in murder,» she indicated.

