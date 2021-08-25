Tunisia: Health Ministry Clarifies Fresh Covid-19 Measures Imposed On Incoming Travellers From August 25

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, clarified the conditions imposed on incoming passengers through air, sea and land, and the measures to be applied from Wednesday, August 25 in prevention against COVID-19.

Travellers are called to present a certificate from a laboratory proving a negative result of a PCR test and a COVID-19 QR Code, knowing that the date of the test results should not exceed 72 hours at the time of registration for travel.

The same source also said incoming passengers are called to fill and print the document inserted on the application https://e7mi.tn and give it to the health services at temperature checks on arrival to the border crossing.

The Ministry of Health has also published the list of hotels designated for the 10-day mandatory quarantine that will be imposed on unvaccinated incoming travelers from Wednesday, August 25.

This category of travelers must present, at the time of registration, a document testifying to a 10-day booking in one of the hotels mentioned by the Ministry with a commitment to respect the mandatory quarantine and present a Voucher.

Travelers observing mandatory quarantine may carry out a second PCR test between the 7th and 10th day and in case of negative result they may suspend the quarantine, while ensuring compliance with preventive measures.

These measures can be revised according to the development of the pandemic situation in the country, said the Health Ministry.