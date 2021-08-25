Tunisia: President Saied Calls On Ministry of Trade to Be Firm, End Monopoly and Speculation

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Tuesday, called on employees of the Ministry of Trade and Export Development to put an end to monopoly, speculation and the attempts to control the prices of goods and commodities, urging them to be firm in enforcing the law.

The President was speaking at a meeting in Carthage with Trade and Export Development Minister Mohamed Bousaid.

He pinpointed actors, without naming them, saying they are working "to starve the people by monopolising food products and mineral water."

He described «the distribution channels» as «starving channels,» saying «the corruption lobbies are behind it,» according to a video from the Presidency of the Republic.

Saied reminded of his call to traders to reduce food prices, indicating that they «responded favourably to this call for a couple of days, before raising prices again on the call of well-known political parties.»

He recommended that the Minister of Trade «show firmness with these actors» to ensure that the law is respected.

The President recalled his decision to renew, until further notice, the exceptional measures announced on July 25, including freezing the Parliament «which represents a danger» to the State.

«Parties have diverted money intended for the country to their benefit and to accounts in Switzerland,» he indicated, stressing that all the facts and names «involved» in these actions will be revealed one day.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X