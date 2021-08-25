Tunisia: President Saied Calls On Ministry of Trade to Be Firm, End Monopoly and Speculation

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Tuesday, called on employees of the Ministry of Trade and Export Development to put an end to monopoly, speculation and the attempts to control the prices of goods and commodities, urging them to be firm in enforcing the law.

The President was speaking at a meeting in Carthage with Trade and Export Development Minister Mohamed Bousaid.

He pinpointed actors, without naming them, saying they are working "to starve the people by monopolising food products and mineral water."

He described «the distribution channels» as «starving channels,» saying «the corruption lobbies are behind it,» according to a video from the Presidency of the Republic.

Saied reminded of his call to traders to reduce food prices, indicating that they «responded favourably to this call for a couple of days, before raising prices again on the call of well-known political parties.»

He recommended that the Minister of Trade «show firmness with these actors» to ensure that the law is respected.

The President recalled his decision to renew, until further notice, the exceptional measures announced on July 25, including freezing the Parliament «which represents a danger» to the State.

«Parties have diverted money intended for the country to their benefit and to accounts in Switzerland,» he indicated, stressing that all the facts and names «involved» in these actions will be revealed one day.