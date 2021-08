Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia national women's soccer team made a goalless draw with Lebanon's at an Arab Women's Cup Group A day-1 game played Tuesday evening in Cairo.

Earlier, host country Egypt crushed Sudan 10-0 as part of the same group.

The national team will play Sudan next Friday and Egypt next Monday at the end of the first round.

Group B is made up of three teams: Algeria, Jordan and Palestine, with top two finishers in each group qualifying for the semi-finals.