Kenya: Sauti Sol Get Customized Infinix Note 10 Pro Smartphone

Grammy award-winning band Sauti Sol now have their own smartphone, a Limited Edition of Infinix Note 10 Pro that was recently launched in the country.

The smartphone manufacturers, while unveiling the new device over the weekend at Two Rivers mall, said they were paying homage to its brand ambassadors.

The phone is a customized version of their Note series that rolled out in June, which also coincided with the Afro-pop band, being named as its new brand ambassadors.

"It is a representation of the collaboration between Infinix and Sauti Sol in promoting diversity and inclusivity in every aspect. The smartphone is the embodiment of what young people can achieve regardless of the challenges they face along the way. A true vision of the partnership between Infinix and Sauti Sol which is aimed at creating a transformative model of technology companies working with the creative industry," an Infinix representative said.

With its sleek design and unique features, the Limited Edition Sauti Sol Infinix Note 10 Pro manages to creatively bring together Sauti Sol's artistic flare and Infinix's innovative technology.

On why the band opted to be advocates for the brand, Sauti Sol believes that Infinix has not only carved a niche as a strong sponsor of the African Creative Industry but has also been a great supporter of the Kenyan Music Industry.

"Their business model is collaborative, inclusive, and strongly hedged on innovation. They wanted to co-create a campaign whose pillars capture the essence of both businesses, more so, a campaign that is transformative. This rang true to us, and we are glad to not only work with Infinix but, with their vast network of affiliate businesses which range from music technology solutions, fitness & lifestyle technology, and app development solution. This is a strong partnership with is not only about the great phones we are launching together but also about the possibilities of creating a transformative model of technology companies working with the creative industry." said Moriasi Omambia, Sauti Sol, representative.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro Sauti Sol edition 128 GB + 8 GB RAM is available at selected outlets and online on Xpark for Sh25,999.