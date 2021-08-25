Kenya: Fraud Claims Rock Gor Mahia Management

Gor Mahia treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo has sensationally accused three of the club's Executive Committee (EC) of fraud.

Via a statement, Odhiambo says the three officials, whom we cannot name for legal reasons, doctored minutes of a club meeting and used the document to convince a local bank to add them as signatories to the team's coffers.

The said officials would then withdraw money from the back with the assistance of a bank employee without consulting her.

"A few days ago the three (officials) went to the bank which holds the club account with doctored minutes claiming to have been sanctioned by GMFC Members authorizing change/addition of mandate and which claims to increase the same to four for any transaction," claimed Odhiambo.

Odhiambo also claimed the said officials could not account for Sh3 million from the club coffers while Sh2 million received from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) as prize money for winning the Betway Cup could not be accounted for.

The said officials were not available for comments. but these comments come at a time a section of the supporters is up in arms with the club management following the dismal returns by the club in the just concluded 2020/2021 league season.

K'Ogalo managed an eighth-placed finish on the league standings with 45 points, a massive 20 behind Tusker who won the title.

This was the team's worst-ever league finish since 2008.

Not done, Odhiambo further claims a technical committe member who doubles up as an agent is bringing players and being paid a huge amount of money yet the club is yet to clear salary arrears for the technical bench and playing unit for the ended season.

"We should pay players who stood with us the entire season while facing difficulties with their families. It makes no sense paying two new players Sh3.3 million with their agent being a technical committee member and neglect our own players who are owed Sh5.7 million," added Odhiambo.

But Gor secretary Sam Ochola has hit back at Odhiambo, even suggesting she is not supposed to be a signatory of the club's accounts.

"We don't have Chief Finance Officer so any EC member should be a signatory to the bank. Yes we withdrew half of the money deposited by CAF and it was put in proper use," said Ochola.

"We are in the process of clearing debts owed to former players Dickson Ambudo, Shafiq Batambuze, and signing three deadly strikers. She is just bringing unnecessary tension at the club and has now created a big problem between us and the bank," added Ochola.