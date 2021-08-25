Tanzania: CDF General Mabeyo in Rwanda On a Four-Day Official Visit

25 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Agencies

Kigali — The Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo is on an official visit to Rwanda from 23 August 2021 to 26 August 2021.

The General's visit comes only a few days after the Commander in Chief and President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan visited Rwanda.

On Tuesday, Gen Mabeyo paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Maj General Albert Murasira and thereafter, held bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Gen J Bosco Kazura at the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters, Kimihurura.

Though the visit was not announced in Tanzania, Gen Mabeyo in an interview with Rwanda's press said that his visit aims at strengthening cooperation between TPDF and RDF.

He added that it was a reciprocal visit to the recent visit by the RDF CDS Gen J Bosco Kazura to Tanzania and stressed that such visits are a sign of the level of confidence and mutual trust between our respective militaries.

The TPDF Chief of Defence Forces and his delegation paid respect to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi at Gisozi Genocide Memorial and also visited the Campaign Against Genocide Museum.

He will also visit the RDF Command and Staff College and Kinigi IDP Model Village in Musanze District.

