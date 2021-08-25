Egypt: ‎ Shoukry - Egypt Shows Solidarity With Sudan in Wake of Floods

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on Tuesday with his Sudanese counterpart Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi the situation in Sudan in the wake of floods that hit several Sudanese states.

In a phone call, Shoukry stressed anew Egypt's full solidarity with the Sudanese government and people, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Hafez, said.

The two top diplomats touched on a number of issues of mutual interest, agreeing on enhancing coordination and cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the two countries' peoples.