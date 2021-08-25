Egypt: ‎ Shoukry - Egypt Shows Solidarity With Sudan in Wake of Floods

25 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on Tuesday with his Sudanese counterpart Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi the situation in Sudan in the wake of floods that hit several Sudanese states.

In a phone call, Shoukry stressed anew Egypt's full solidarity with the Sudanese government and people, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Hafez, said.

The two top diplomats touched on a number of issues of mutual interest, agreeing on enhancing coordination and cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the two countries' peoples.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X