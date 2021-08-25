Egypt: Sisi Checks On Progress of AFEA's Projects Nationwide

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday followed up on the construction and engineering work progress in some projects undertaken by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA) nationwide.

Earlier in the day Sisi convened with AFEA Chairman Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far, Head of the AFEA Consulting Office Maj. Gen. Ashraf el Araby, Assistant Director of road designs at the authority Brig. Gen. Abdel Aziz el Feki, and Director of Ibdaa Marble and Granite Factory Tariq el Khudairi.

During the meeting, Sisi reviewed the completion rates of several projects in the New Administrative Capital, including the landscape of the People's Square, the Central Garden, the Memorial, and the new parliament building.

He also followed up on the progress of some road projects, including a coastal highway connecting Wadi El-Natroun with El Alamain International Airport, and making the optimum use of unexploited lands on roadsides nationwide for a smooth traffic flow.

Sisi also was briefed on the authority's efforts to renovate the tombs and shrines of the descendants of Ahl al-Bayt "the Prophet Muhammad's family," including the shrines of Sayyida Nafisa, Sayyida Zainab and Al Hussain in Cairo.

He also discussed the progress made in Cairo's "Ahl Masr" Multi-Service Walkway project and the New Delta project along Al Dabaa Corridor, which seeks to establish and integrated agricultural and industrial complex and expand agricultural land to address food safety gaps and create new jobs.

The president also reviewed the implementation status of some development projects in Port Said.