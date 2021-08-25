Egypt: Sisi Follows Up On Road Development Projects in Greater Cairo

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to keep up its coordination with relevant state bodies to improve road efficiency in Greater Cairo to do away with traffic congestion and restore its civilizational appeal.

Sisi made the directives during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, the governors of Cairo and Giza, the ministers of local development and housing, and head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far.

Sisi also instructed the bodies concerned to draw up an integrated blueprint for enhancing the efficiency of main road axes connecting eastern and western Cairo, especially 6th of October Bridge and Al-Fangary and the 26th of July corridors.

He also gave orders to embark on further projects to improve the road network in the western part of Greater Cairo, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The president was briefed on a plan for several new projects, including Al Sabtaya-Imbaba and Amr Ibn El-Aas corridors in Giza, in tandem with the Mohamed Anwar Al-Sadat corridor as a cross bridge between Al-Haram and Faisal streets.