Egypt, Burundi Assert Keenness to Continue Developing Bilateral Relations

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Shingiro asserted their keenness to continue developing bilateral relations in a way that promotes joint action.

In a telephone call on Tuesday, both ministers said they are keen to keep pushing forward the path of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

The ministers affirmed the importance of continuing consultation between both countries to coordinate positions towards regional issues of mutual interest.

MENA