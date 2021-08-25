Tanzania: Union Ministers Admire Zanzibar's New Terminal III Airport

25 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

MINISTERS from the Union Government who were here for two days meeting to discuss issues related to strengthening the Union, have admired Zanzibar's new infrastructure, saying it has moved Zanzibar to another level of development.

After a daylong meeting on Monday, all the ministers from both Zanzibar and Union Government visited the Azam Milk factory in Fumba coastal village followed by the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport Terminal III, where Dr Mwigulu Nchemba- Finance and Planning Minister admired the modern buildings.

"This is big development, we could see such buildings in televisions and people who travel abroad, but now we have our own," Dr Nchemba expressed his feelings saying that Zanzibar is heading towards good direction in terms of development.

Mr Suleiman Jaffo- State Mister (Union Affairs and Environment) observed that Zanzibar is changing fast in terms of achieving development goals and that people should be thankful to the current leaders; President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

"Zanzibar looks beautiful with many changes in infrastructures, let us support our leaders by hardworking and maintaining peace and stability, which are crucial for development," Mr Iaffo said Dr Saada Mkuya- State Minister, First Vice President's Office (Zanzibar) informed journalists that the discussions in Zanzibar which involved all senior ministers from both side of the Union, were well conducted and that such meetings would be held whenever there are challenges.

