Tanzania: UNDP Promises to Promote Modernised Mtwara Port

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has promised to promote the modernized Mtwara Port, to improve business services at the facility towards ensuring it benefits the citizens and the country at large.

UNDP Tanzania Resident Representative, Ms Christine Musisi made the revelation on Monday here, when she paid a visit at the port to see the work the government has done in expansion of the facility.

"We will try to connect with other organisations and would definitely try to promote this facility to acquire more business so that it benefits the people in Tanzania and those who have access to external markets," she said.

The modernized port, she observed, has all the facilities needed for transportation of goods, noting that the only thing needed was marketing it, so as to bring more business.

"We are very impressed with the work that has been done here, the port is fantastic," she said.

Currently the port has capacity to handle 1000,000 tonnes of consignment, up from previous capacity of catering for 400,000 tonnes annually.

The government has constructed a 300-metre length berth and a cargo storage yard at the Mtwara Port facility as part of its plans to accommodate mega cargo ships weighing up to 65,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, Ms Musisi said UNDP is working with the regional leaders in Mtwara to develop a business plan to modernise the fish market at Mtwara Mikindani District Council.

She made the revelation when she paid a visit at the fish market and spoke to fishermen and business women, noting that the plan will ensure a better market environment by developing infrastructure and technology for fishing.

Ms Musisi asked the fishermen and business women at the market to participate in the process of developing the plan, so that it is completed on time.

She said that UNDP would work with the Regional Commissioner Brigadier General Marco Gaguti and the area District Commissioner Mr Dunstan Kyobya to develop the business plan for the market.

"What I promise you is that we will not leave you alone, we will come back here, already my team is in Mtwara working on fisheries activities, so we are going to work with you in the realization of the plan," she said.

The UNDP country boss revealed the information after being informed by the fishermen and business women at the area about the poor working environment.

The market Chairperson, Mr Mwinyi Mzahina said the market lacks supportive infrastructure, has poor hygiene conditions and lacks financial support among the fishermen and the business people.

He also asked the government to purchase another ferry boat, to facilitate transportation of people in the area. Ms Musisi, accompanied by DC Kyobya and other officials from UNDP visited the new Chuno Market in Mtwara Mikindani.