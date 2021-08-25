Tanzania: Hichilema Promises to Maintain Multilateral Ties

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday attended the inauguration of Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka with the latter promising to continue maintaining State ties.

In an event that was held at the National Heroes Stadium, President Samia was accompanied by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk and the ruling party CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Mr Shaka Hamdu Shaka.

Others were CCM Secretary for the Organisation Unit Maudline Cyrus Castico, the retired Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda, the Chairman of CCM in Tanga and a Member of CCM National Executive Council, Mr Henry Shekifu.

The list also included Mtera Constituency Member of Parliament Mr Livingstone Lusinde, who is also a member of CCM Central Committee.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete also attended the inauguration as the Leader of the Commonwealth Observer Mission in the recently conducted election.

Soon after he was declared a winner of the recent Zambia polls, President Samia congratulated the new Zambian Head of State assuring him of full support and cooperation.

She described his victory as testimony of confidence that Zambians had bestowed on him during the polls. "On behalf of the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I congratulate H.E @HHichilema on your victory in Zambia's General Elections.

Indeed, your election is a testimony of confidence that Zambians have bestowed on you. I assure you of our support and cooperation," wrote President Samia on her Twitter account '@SuluhuSamia'.

During his inaugural speech, President Hichilema assured committed cooperation with other countries, saying Zambia would continue to maintain its multilateral ties.

Going forward, he assured Zambians that they will remain the masters of their affairs, his party, and himself as a servant of the nation.

Equally, he reiterated that acts of caderism and criminality would not be tolerated by his government. Elaborating, President Hichilema warned that his government would have zero tolerance on corruption.

The president said he would ensure that law enforcers handle the matter of corruption professionally.

Addressing Zambians, President Hichilema noted that there shall be no discrimination of any national based on tribe, ethnicity or gender, adding that every citizen will be an equal participant in the affairs of the country.

On his part, President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera congratulated Mr Hichilema on assuming the country's leadership, adding that Zambians voted freely and exercised their democratic rights to choose their new President.

President Chakwera, who also became the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Chairperson in Lilongwe last week, was speaking on behalf of SADC leaders and member states.

The Malawian President said it was a great day "to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Zambian people, who have distinguished themselves as a bastion of democracy and a beacon of constitutionalism."

"Make no mistake; what we are witnessing today is more than an inauguration. What we are witnessing here is no mere ceremony or ritual. Rather, it is history.

This here... is the triumph of the best virtues of the African spirit," he said.