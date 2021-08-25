Zimbabwe: Mhofu, George Mourn Legend Shaya

LEGENDARY coach, Sunday Chidzambwa, has revealed he was wooed to join Dynamos by George Shaya and Simon Sachiti.

The two club legends have now died within a month of each other.

Sachiti died last month and Shaya passed away yesterday.

"I played with him (Shaya) from 1977 to 1979 and then he retired in 1979, just before Independence," said Chidzambwa.

"He was the national team captain, just before the Independence, and I took over on Independence Day. I remember his last game very well, against Rio Tinto in Rufaro, and it was an evening game.

"I was on the bench, I was injured, and assisting coach Shepherd Murape. He came to me and said the players were not getting on to the ball, and passing well, but I told him this was because it was an evening match.

"That was his last game before retirement. This is a sad day and it's sad we are dying one after another." Chidzambwa was the coach, and Shaya the chairman, when Dynamos reached the final of the CAF Champions League, in 1998.

"He was a very influential figure at the club," said Chidzambwa.

"Even when he was still a player, he was very influential. He was dedicated and passionate about football. Remember those days we would go to work and then play football. So, we only got money, as a token of appreciation."

David George was probably Shaya's closest friend, in recent years, and was with him last Saturday.

"My phone was off yesterday and I woke up to find several missed calls, and messages, from Mai Shaya," he said.

"She said George fell sick and was rushed to Machipisa 24 Hours.

"The doctor said he had passed on and they reported to the nearest police station.

"Doves then took the body to the mortuary.

"I got to know him better in 1975, when I joined Dynamos, I used to watch him play at No 5 Grounds, known as Sadafa, and l can say, he inspired me to become a good footballer.

"We played together from 1975 to 1979. He was a very good person and never had issues with anyone. When he was the chairman, we reached the Champions League final.

"I am deeply pained, it's a great loss for me, he was my brother, he wanted DeMbare to be a great club, without squabbles."

Former Dynamos secretary-general, Brian Kashangura, said Shaya was an exemplary administrator.

"We had established offices along Buckingham Road, Eastlea. I was so privileged to work with the greatest footballer," he said.

"He was an honest man, and did not like to be associated with people with dishonesty tendencies, and this led him to have differences with the current board, running the affairs of Dynamos.

"I last met him at the funeral of the late David Mandigora."'