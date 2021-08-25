Zimbabwe: Team Zim Confident of Ending Drought

TEAM Zimbabwe, set for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, are expected to bring an end a 17-year wait for a medal, at the 2020 Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Elliot Mujaji was the last athlete from Zimbabwe, to win a Paralympic medal, claiming gold in the men's 100 meters T46 at Athens 2004.

He defended the title he won at Sydney in 2000.

Vimbai Zvinowanda and Pamela Shumba qualified, in athletics, for the Games.

Zimbabwe's journey at the Games will start on September 1, with Pamela Shumba competing in T12 100m, and Vimbai Zvinowanda, in the T47 200m on September 4.

The Tokyo Paralympics games were officially opened yesterday.

The Zimbabwean team has been in a bubble and, they managed to attain a clean bill of health, before they left.

Coach Mildred Baye said the athletes were showing signs they were ready.

"As a technical team, we are prepared, no one is sick, coughing, or injured.

"We have nine athletes and one of them is a guide runner, who all managed to secure travel certificates," he said.

"They are looking forward to it and are really excited."

Zim Paralympic Delegation:

Athletes: Pamela Shumba, Vimbai Zvinowanda