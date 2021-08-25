Zimbabwe: Neighbours Mourn Iconic Shaya

RESIDENTS of Glen Norah A, who were neighbours of the legendary George "Mastermind" Shaya, say they have lost an icon.

Shaya passed away yesterday.

James Chingonjore, who was a close friend, said he started to know him when they were still young boys, staying in Mbare.

"I started to know George Shaya way back, when he used to turn out for Dynamos, and we became so close that our families went on to become more of relatives," he said.

"We met in Mbare and later on we moved to this side where George stayed at the other side of Glen Norah but, with time, we were reunited as he managed to get his house in this same street.

"I don't think we will have any football genius like him as he was in his own class. George would change the complexion of the game, with a single touch, and it is unfortunate we are no longer with him.

"People would go to the stadium to see George and I believe some of the Dynamos supporters fell in love with the team because of him."

Eva Chikula, who stays just opposite Shaya's house, said despite not having an opportunity to watch him in action, his contribution to the society was overwhelming.

"Growing up, we just knew that there is one of the best footballers to emerge from this country, in our hood, and it was Shaya.

"You would not have challenges to get directions to this place because of his legacy.

"He was so helpful, when my brother died, we used his car for transport and whenever a problem arose, he would make sure there was unity.

"We knew him as a friend to the Manuel family." Charlotte Kandimire, who regarded Shaya as an uncle, said they have lost a pillar of strength.

"In the past, we would spend time with him, before his leg was amputated and, after his operation, he was no longer that mobile and would spend most of his time under his mango tree.

"I last visited him on Sunday and he was a changed man who would no longer smoke that much and was attentive to discussions.

"We are saddened and I feel sorry for my sister, Mai Shaya.

"You would never get lost coming this side because Shaya was very famous," added Kandimire.

Abigail and Mark Mandishoma, who are also neighbours, said "Mudhara Shaya" was their pillar of strength.

"We used to tell our friends that we stay in the same hood with Shaya but everyone would say we are lying and today we have lost someone who was a reference to the community."