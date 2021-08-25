South Africa: Mchunu to Address World Water Week Event

25 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, will today deliver the keynote address during the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) World Water Week online seminar.

Hosted and organised by SIWI since 1991, World Water Week is the leading annual global event for concretely addressing the planet's major water issues.

Held online from 23-27 August 2021, the event has attracted participants from more than 130 countries and has a number of parallel activities convened by leading international organisations on various water-related topics, ranging from food security and health to agriculture, technology, biodiversity, and the climate crisis.

Held under the theme "Building Resilience Faster", this year's World Water Week will be observed in a new digital format so that people across the world can join, regardless of the circumstances.

Mchunu's keynote address will focus on "Step-forward: building resilient institutions through spaces for adaptive and participatory decision-making."

