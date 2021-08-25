Zimbabwe: New Chinhoyi Court Building Ready to Open

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC)'s Chinhoyi provincial courts will open doors on Friday next week, after two decades of construction work.

President Mnangagwa is expected to commission the multi-million-dollar project.

JSC Secretary Mr Walter Chikwana confirmed the development.

"The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Cde ED Mnangagwa will officially open the new Chinhoyi Courts on3 September 2021," said Mr Chikwana.

The successful completion of the building, which stalled during the First Republic, commenced in 2019 under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

The spacious courts building is set to house a High Court seat.

It is equipped with modern day technology.

When The Herald visited the building yesterday, subcontractors were putting final touches to the almost complete building, while furniture and other paraphernalia was in place.

The new building will have multiple courtrooms, offices, a library, holding cells and many other rooms.

A Chinese firm, Hao Long Construction, has met the completion deadline despite cash flow constraints and Covid-19 lockdowns, from end of March last year to contain the spread of the devastating pandemic.

Construction of the building commenced at the beginning of the new millennium and was affected by funding challenges at some stage.