Zimbabwe: Commendable Progress On Alaska Mine Site Excites Govt

25 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Chinese investor who are resuscitating Alaska Smelting and Mining plant say they have made commendable progress to meet the November 2021 commissioning deadline, with furnace equipment now on site.

The resuscitation of the plant is expected to create employment for at least 200 youths from the defunct mine's settlement.

Alaska Mine closed over two decades ago and is being revived in line with Vision 2030 of transforming Zimbabwe into an empowered and prosperous upper middle income economy.

It also dovetails with Government's desire to turn mining into a US$12 billion industry by 2023. Mines and Minerals Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura said the company had received an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate.

"There is commendable progress on site. The company received an EIA certificate from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) while office refurbishments have also been finished.

"Setting up of sheds is complete and furnace equipment is now on site," said Deputy Minister Kambamura.

The company is expecting to receive flotation equipment soon.

"Commissioning of this huge milestone project is expected in November this year. I am pleased to see development and progress as per plan," he said.

The company is expected to resume operations under the name, Grand Sanyuan Copper Resources. General manager Mr Wen Zhang said they had now started construction works following the issuance of the EIA certificate.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X