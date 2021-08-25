Zimbabwe: Well-Wishers Pay Woman's Medical Bills

A 33-YEAR-OLD woman from Domboshava who claimed last week that she wanted to sell her pregnancy as she could not pay medical bills due to grinding poverty, has given birth to a baby boy.

The delivery of the baby, through caesarean operation, at a local private hospital in Harare last Thursday, was facilitated by well-wishers who chipped in.

The plight of Mrs Demetria Mukusa of Murove Village under Chief Chinhamora, was widely publicised by our sister paper, Kwayedza, resulting in several people and companies chipping in to assist. Among those who assisted by paying her medical bills was Bakers Inn. Mrs Mukusa gave birth to the baby boy on Thursday last week at CBD Specialist Hospital in Harare.

"I am really grateful with the assistance which I am getting from individuals and companies following the publication of my plight by Kwayedza newspaper. One of those assisting me is Bakers Inn and I really appreciate," she said yesterday after she was discharged from hospital. "I am very happy because I delivered my son."

Her husband, Mr Godfrey Chamutinya (41), also paid tribute to Kwayedza for publicising their plight which resulted in them getting assistance.

"I am really happy because of the assistance which we are getting, although sometimes we are being scorned by some people," he said.