Zimbabwe: Retired Journalist Chimenya Dies

25 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Retired journalist, public relations practitioner and farmer, Oliver Chimenya has died.

Chimenya, who was affectionately known as "Chairman" or "Charlie" in local journalism circles, died at his farm in Makwiro on Monday morning after an illness.

Chimenya's brother, Honest, confirmed the death.

There was an outpouring of grief on social media platforms as news of Chimenya's death filtered through with fellow journalists describing him as an affable and jovial character.

Among other notable jobs, Chimenya briefly worked as news editor for the Zimbabwe Times, a newspaper owned by the defunct mining giant, Lonrho, in the 1970s before joining the Rhodesia Promotion Council.

Chimenya was engaged by transnational conglomerate, Anglo American Corporation, as public affairs manager.

He was the key link between Anglo and the Government in the first few years of independence.

A former chairman for journalists' association, the Quill Club in Harare, Chimenya retired into farming which he pursued with passion until his death.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

