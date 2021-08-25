South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Appoints Ministerial Task Team On Animal Biosecurity With Special Emphasis On Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

24 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Didiza appoints the Ministerial Task Team on Animal Biosecurity with special emphasis on Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

The Minister Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Ms. Thoko Didiza, MP has appointed a Ministerial Task Team on Animal Biosecurity with special emphasis on Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The purpose of this task team is to find mechanisms and provide recommendations on a range of key decisions whereby a collaborative initiative between government and private sector through a public private partnership (PPP) can be established to tackle the country's animal biosecurity issues.

The Task Team will also be responsible for issues which will include and not limited to realistic strategies with the intent to have an outcome that can be implemented by affected stakeholders. Focus on the complexity of the overall animal and public health system in a "One Health" approach, liaise with technical task teams of African Swine Fever (ASF), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Avian Influenza (AI). It will consider the roles of provincial government laboratories and private sector laboratories in disease monitoring, residue tests, meat hygiene with emphasis on all stakeholders' consideration.

The following team of experts which is largely independent but with significant government and international experience are:

Prof. Johann Kirsten

Dr. Kgabi Mogajane

Dr Gideon Bruckner

Dr Shadrack Moephuli

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X