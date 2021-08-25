Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths Mobilise Support in Colleges Ahead of 2023 Elections

THE Zanu PF Mashonaland East province youth league is targeting to mobilise for support for the ruling party in tertiary institutions as the revolutionary party moves a gear up in luring new voters.

The province was tasked to mobilise at least 800 000 of the five million votes ahead of the watershed 2023 harmonised elections.

Provincial youth league chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo told party leadership in Mutoko last week the youth league was now focusing on mobilising for new voters in colleges and the polytechnic and university in the province.

"To the youth leaders here (Mutoko), I want you to go to Nyadire Teachers College and meet the students there. There are a lot of our supporters there. We did that at Kushinga Phikelela in Marondera and it worked," he said.

"Tell the students about our government policies, tell them about President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision, tell them about the sound economic policies. We are now targeting this group because we are sure we will get new people to the party. By doing this we will definitely increase our membership," he said.

The Zanu PF youth league leadership last year met students at the Marondera based Kushinga Phikelela College where it formed a branch.

The youths have also engaged students at the recently established Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology (MUAST) as the road to the 2023 election begins.

While Zanu PF is eyeing five million votes in 2023, Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance said they are currently mobilising for six million voters.