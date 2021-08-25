Liberia: Ex-Soldiers Extol AFL for Maintaining Legacy

The National Bureau of Veterans Affairs and retired soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) on 24 August 2021 conducted a grand celebration at the Coast Guard Base on the Bushrod Island as a means of extolling current AFL soldiers for their resilience, effort in promoting peace, democracy across the country and upholding their legacy.

The program held on Liberia's Flag Day brought past and present AFL soldiers together to a one-day sporting event that included both football and kickball matches as a way of promoting peace and unity.

Additionally, the program was also intended to help the past and present soldiers interact with each other.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, the Technical Advisor on National Security at the Bureau of Veterans Affairs, Gen. Augustine Naghbe, alias General Power, said the current army has been very instrumental in the maintenance of peace and democracy, and as such, they need to be rewarded by the veterans' affairs.

He explained that efforts from the current AFL show that the legacy they fought for in the past is maintained, noting that there is a very good relationship between the army and other security apparatus in the country.

"We as veterans and ex-soldiers fought for the peace and democracy of this country. With the robust effort we are seeing from this young soldier we can say that our impact is maintained," he said.

"We want to use this time to thank the President of the Republic of Liberia, George Weah for his support towards the AFL and we the ex-soldiers or veterans," General Power added.

He explained further that they are willing to help the current AFL soldiers with tactics and strategy in the defense force of the country and that will be done with the segmented relationship that they are having.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director for Veteran Affairs, Col. Edwin J. Goodridge expressed excitement for the program, noting that it will help unify past and present soldiers of the AFL.

He noted that during their service in the Liberia army, they were unified, and based upon that, they were able to make an impact in the security sector of the country.

Col. Goodridge also thanked the Government of Liberia through President George Manneh Weah for the much support towards the veterans of Liberia.

According to him, they were able to move to their Veterans Affairs Bureau office on the Coast Guard Base through the influence and support of the president to recognize their tireless efforts and service to the country.

Col. Goodridge continued that they are currently soliciting eight thousand United States dollars to enable them to refurbish their office.

For their part, current AFL soldiers thanked the veterans for the initiative, noting that the program has brought great pride to the military and will make them double up on their good work.

They continued that they are ready and willing to work for the government and people of Liberia, saying the service can't be effective without drinking from the past experience and knowledge of people who served the army before them.