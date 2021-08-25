Liberia: PLP Receives Several New Members

The Political Leader of the newly established People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E.Cassell has commended scores of Liberians who on Saturday joined the party. Over 700 new members from several communities in Montserrado County joined PLP.

Speaking at the PLP's headquarters in Congo Town Saturday, 21 August 2021 during an elaborate program, Dr. Cassell said the PLP is not about any individual, but it belongs to Liberians.

At the program organized by PLP partisans to express gratitude for the dismissal of three-party officials, Dr. Cassell announced two new officials of the party, Mr. Kalifala Kromah, and David Benito as National Vice-Chair for Media and Publicity, and Vice-Chair for International Affairs of the PLP, respectively.

The program came shortly after the PLP through its General Policy Commission (GPC) announced the removal of three of its acting executives for their involvement in acts that the PLP said contravened the norms, bylaws, and constitution of the party.

Those removed included Mr. Wilmot Paye, former National Chairman, Mr. Henry Sackie, former Vice Chairman for Political Affairs, and Mr. Kansualism Kansuah, former Secretary-General of the party.

As he welcomed and received those joining the party, Cassell said the action of the people signifies that they are ready to fight for the liberation of Liberians and the country.

"The fact that you all show up today to gain memberships into the People's Liberation Party is a sign that you are willing to fight for your people and country," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cassell added that the mass membership recruitment demonstrates that Liberians are sick and tired of recycled politicians.

He termed the new memberships as a display of might that has sent caveat to those recycled politicians who he described as greedy hunters who have been using and abusing ordinary citizens.

The PLP vision bearer indicated that the true meaning of public servant is to serve the people and not to enrich yourself while the vast majority of the people suffer.

Welcoming his new colleagues earlier, the Vice-Chair for Recruitment and Mobilization, Benard Benson thanked the new partisans for their farsightedness to join the PLP, and urged them to get registered and obtain a membership that will authenticate their relationship with the party.

He stressed that the People's Liberation Party is the party that is in Liberia to liberate the masses, calling on every Liberian to form part of the PLP's vision for a better Liberia.