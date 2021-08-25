Liberia: Pres. Weah Suspends Mansion's Special Project Coordinator

President George Manneh Weah has suspended with immediate effect Madam Makenneh L. Keita, Presidential Special Projects Coordinator at the Executive Mansion.

A release issued here says Madam Keita was suspended on Monday, August 23, 2021, for allegedly soliciting Five Million United States dollars (US$5M) from a businessman who was exploring Investment opportunities.

Accordingly, Madam Makenneh Keita is asked to report to the office of the Legal Advisor to the President for investigation.

Meanwhile, President Weah has reiterated his instruction to all government officials to act in conformity with the laws of Liberia.

He also warns would-be investors to work directly with the National Investment Commission if they desire to invest in the country.--Press release