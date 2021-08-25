South Africa: Lindiwe Sisulu Must Grasp the Nettle and Embrace Tourism As the 'New Gold' That Can Inject Fresh Life Into the Economy

analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic effectively called a global 'time-out' on tourism and has provided a unique opportunity to put in place measures that could create an optimal travel and tourism enabling environment that would let the nation both see and feel the benefits of achieving a tourism high road in terms of job creation, revenue and tax generation and GDP growth.

Paul Bannister and Michael Spicer are directors of Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape. They write in their personal capacities.

Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa described tourism as "Africa's new gold" insofar that it is the one business sector that has the potential to rapidly provide employment to semi-skilled and unskilled South Africans in both urban and rural areas. Consequently, there was considerable commentary in the social and traditional media regarding the appointment of Lindiwe Sisulu as minister of tourism in the recent Cabinet reshuffle, with many commentators describing it as a "demotion".

The minister has had a lengthy and varied political career and much of the media coverage has been less than positive, but what if Sisulu was to grasp the opportunity to re-ignite South Africa's tourism potential...