South Africa: 'They Took Us By Surprise' - Sea Point Homeless Left Out in the Cold After City of Cape Town Confiscates Tents

Sea Point street dwellers were without shelter when it rained on Monday night after city officials carried out an allegedly illegal eviction. At short notice, tents were taken down and people's belongings were confiscated.

"They caught us off guard," said Edwin Kelebone, one of 21 street dwellers whose home was destroyed and belongings confiscated when City of Cape Town law enforcement officials conducted a raid at "Tent City", an informal homeless camp outside the Green Point Tennis Club on Monday.

"We didn't get any warning or nothing."

According to witnesses, law enforcement officials from Cape Town, rather than Sea Point -- with whom Tent City residents have an amicable relationship -- arrived between 11am and 1pm and instructed occupiers to remove their possessions before they dismantled tents and confiscated personal belongings.

Street dweller Edwin Kelebone shows a confiscation notice he was issued after City of Cape Town law enforcement officers took his belongings on Monday, 23 August 2021. (Photo: Sandisiwe Shoba)

The community has been dwelling on a piece of vacant land next to the tennis courts for the past year.

The land is being leased by the city to a sports management company, Empext, which runs the Green Point...