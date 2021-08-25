Angola Faces Cape Verde in Afrobasket's First Game

Luanda — In a game between Portuguese-speaking countries, Angola and Cape Verde face each other at 08:00 pm on Tuesday, at Kigali's arena (Rwanda), in the first round of group A of the African Senior Men's Basketball Championship "Afrobasket'2021".

For the same group and in the same day, Rwanda will face the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Angola gathers 11 African trophies, while the best participation of its opponent was in 2007, winning a bronze medal.

Although Emanuel Trovoada, Cape Verdean coach, has already worked in Angola, therefore, he is acquaited with the national basketball, the country has other goals, after failing the title in 2011 in Madagascar, losing in the final to Tunisia (56-67).

The Angolan national team flopped again in the 2015 edition, held in Tunisia when lost in the final against Nigeria (65-74).

In 2017, in the competition co-organized by Tunisia and Senegal, the Angolans missed the podium, in a period of clear decline in the sport that seems to have already been surpassed.

The African champions are playing again on Thursday with the DRC and will close the regular phase on Saturday with the host team, Rwanda.

Afrobasket'2021 will be disputed by 16 teams, and the debut match will face off Tunisia and Guinea-Conakry for group B.

According to the regulation of the continental competition, which runs until September 5th, the first placed tgeams of the four groups will progress to the quarter-finals, plus the winners of the encounters between the second and third.

The Angolan team, led by the Spanish Pep Clarós, is composed by: Hermenegildo Santos, Childe Dundão, Edson Ndoniema, Carlos Morais, Leonel Paulo, Aboubakar Gakou, Gerson Gonçalves "Lukeny", Glofate Buiamba, Eduardo Mingas, Teotónio Dó, Jone Pedro and Jilson Bango.

Group A - Angola, Cape Verde, Rwanda (host) and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Group B - Tunisia (current African champion), Central African Republic, Egypt and Guinea-Conakry.

Group C - Nigeria, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire and Kenya

Group D - Senegal, Cameroon, Uganda and South Africa