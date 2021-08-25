Zimbabwe: Nakamba to Miss Warriors' World Cup Qualifiers

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba will not feature for Zimbabwe in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers as the English Premier League (EPL) says that players with games in red-list countries will not be released.

Zimbabwe host South Africa, in their opening Group G encounter, at the National Sports Stadium, Friday next week, before an away date against Ethiopia, three days later.

However, the Warriors are likely to be without Nakamba after all Premier League clubs resolved that they would not be releasing their international stars for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

This is due to the strict Covid-19 regulations, which include the United Kingdom's requirement that those travelling from countries on the red-list, should undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine, would be relaxed.

Zimbabwe and Ethiopia are on the red list countries which means Aston Villa were facing the possibility of losing Nakamba for key matches after the international break.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the English Premier League confirmed that its club would not be releasing nearly 60 players because of the regulations.

"Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month. The clubs' decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window," the Premier League said.

"This follows FIFA's current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty. Extensive discussions have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.

The Premier League added: If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players' welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup. This period takes into consideration 10 days of hotel quarantine on return to England but does not include any additional time that would be required for players to regain match fitness.

Richard Masters, the Premier League's CEO said clubs have taken into consideration the players' welfare as quarantine requirements mean that players' welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted.

Masters said: "Premier League clubs have always supported their players' desires to represent their countries - this is a matter of pride for all concerned.

However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.

"Quarantine requirements mean that players' welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions."

The stance by Premier League clubs could result in other English clubs refusing to release their players which could have serious consequences on Zimbabwe's World Cup hopes.

In addition to Nakamba other players who could miss the upcoming qualifiers include Wigan Athletic captain, Tendayi Darikwa, Bournemouth's, Jordan Zemura, Admiral Muskwe of Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle's Brendan Galloway, and David Moyo, of Scottish side Hamilton Academical.