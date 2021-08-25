Algeria: Partial Lockdown Measures Extended By 15 Days in 40 Provinces

Algiers — Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, decided to extend, by 15 days, the partial lockdown measures from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. in 40 provinces as from Sunday, August 15, 2021, as part of the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19), said Saturday the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

"Pursuant to the instructions of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, and after consultations with the scientific committee for monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and the Health Authority, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, has decided a series of measures to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic," said the source.

The partial lockdown from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. concerns the following provinces: Adrar, Laghouat, Oum El Bouaghi, Batna, Bejaia, Biskra, Béchar, Blida, Bouira, Tebessa, Tlemcen, Tizi-Ouzou, Algiers, Jijel, Sétif, Saïda, Skikda, Sidi Bel Abbes, Annaba, Guelma, Constantine, Mostaganem, M'Sila, Mascara, Ouargla, Oran, El Bayadh, Boumerdes, El Tarf, Tindouf, Tissemsilt, El Oued, Khenchela, Souk Ahras, Tipaza, Naâma, Ain Temouchent, Ghardaia, Relizane and Ouled Djellal, said the same source.

According to the source, the lockdown measures do not concern the following 18 provinces: Chlef, Tamanrasset, Tiaret, Djelfa, Médéa, Illizi, Bordj Bou Arréridj, Mila, Ain Defla, Timimoun, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Beni Abbés, In Salah, In Guezzam, Touggourt, Djanet, El Meghaeir and El Meniaâ.

However, the areas affected by forest fires and citizens who take part in suppression, solidarity and rescue operations are not concerned by these measures, concluded the source.