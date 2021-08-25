Morocco: High-Level Meeting in Rabat On Upsurge of Cases of Falsification in Morocco and Abroad of Health Documents Related to Covid-19

Rabat — A high-level meeting was held, on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Rabat, following the upsurge in cases of falsification in Morocco and abroad of health documents related to COVID 19, in particular PCR certificates and vaccine passes.

These acts are liable to criminal prosecution because they are of a criminal nature threatening the health and lives of citizens and compromising the national vaccination campaign which is progressing satisfactorily.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided to limit access to Morocco only to people holding a health pass for countries that have this document and for other countries, a vaccine pass or a negative PCR test of less than 48 hours in accordance with the protocol in force.

It was also decided to strengthen control on boarding and arrival in the Kingdom and to prosecute any person holding a falsified health document or involved in its falsification.