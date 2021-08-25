Uganda: MP Gilbert Olanya Involved in 'Nasty' Accident

25 August 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Geoffrey Okot Ojok

Kilak South Member of Parliament, Mr Gilbert Olanya, was on Tuesday evening involved in a serious road accident along Gulu-Kampala highway.

The accident happened at Migyera trading centre at about 9pm, as the MP returned to Kampala from Gulu District.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, Mr Olanya said his driver rammed into a stationary Track about one kilometre to Migyera trading center.

The MP said his driver was rushed to a nearby health centre by the Police, in a critical condition.

Asked about his condition, Mr Olanya said he was not badly hurt but complained of pain in the chest.

The Kilak South legislator is the latest victim of the spate of accidents where MPs have been involved in a space of just two months.

Others who have been involved in similar accidents include Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, Diana Mutasingwa (Buikwe Woman MP), John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County) and Francis Mwijukye (Buhweju County).

Fortunately, all these members have survived with minor injuries, though some other lives have been lost.

Mr Mwijukye on Sunday evening survived lynching by angry residents after his car allegedly knocked two children dead and also injured a motorcyclist at Mbizzinya-Kyengera Village near Buwama Town along Kampala-Masaka highway.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X