Uganda: MP Gilbert Olanya Involved in 'Nasty' Accident

Kilak South Member of Parliament, Mr Gilbert Olanya, was on Tuesday evening involved in a serious road accident along Gulu-Kampala highway.

The accident happened at Migyera trading centre at about 9pm, as the MP returned to Kampala from Gulu District.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, Mr Olanya said his driver rammed into a stationary Track about one kilometre to Migyera trading center.

The MP said his driver was rushed to a nearby health centre by the Police, in a critical condition.

Asked about his condition, Mr Olanya said he was not badly hurt but complained of pain in the chest.

The Kilak South legislator is the latest victim of the spate of accidents where MPs have been involved in a space of just two months.

Others who have been involved in similar accidents include Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, Diana Mutasingwa (Buikwe Woman MP), John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County) and Francis Mwijukye (Buhweju County).

Fortunately, all these members have survived with minor injuries, though some other lives have been lost.

Mr Mwijukye on Sunday evening survived lynching by angry residents after his car allegedly knocked two children dead and also injured a motorcyclist at Mbizzinya-Kyengera Village near Buwama Town along Kampala-Masaka highway.