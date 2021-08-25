Uganda: Omuriwe Bides Time As Volleyball Cranes Bond

Uganda's Volleyball Cranes head to Kigali for the Africa Nations Championships, which start September 5, with multi-faceted targets.

Diversification, after all, is what you get when you sign up a team under the tutelage of coach Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo. Since she was appointed coach over a month ago, Omuriwe has tried, during her sessions in Old Kampala and Nkumba, to "get together a team that will represent us well.

Height & defence

"We are looking at the defence and the height we are going with. Everyone can attack in volleyball and we have the firepower to do that, we do not have to name names. But volleyball is a fast game where you need to put stops and slow down the opponent so as to utilize that power."

However, since she "did not have the luxury to work with at least 24 players" as she had just a month to the upcoming championships, Omuriwe could not call up some players for various reasons.

That, however, feeds perfectly into the plans of a coach who also has "team succession plans" as part of her agenda.

"There was a tournament after about a year and a half without playing and we liked the shape of some of the boys we looked at and we wondered if they will stand out when we look at them every day.

Looking good

Some of the regulars were not having a good show but I am happy, not excited, but happy with the look of the team. We are improving everyday and tomorrow can be better," Omuriwe told Daily Monitor after making her final 14-man list that heads to Kigali on Friday, first for quarantine then the tournament.

"We have heard from the basketballers (Silverbacks in Rwanda too for Afrobasket) that we will have to stay in our rooms till we are cleared.

Hopefully, we can have that within three days of arriving in Kigali. These players have not played much unlike their opponents, some of whom are even still playing. But they have picked momentum and a week without action will be very many steps backwards."

Uganda will take each game as it comes but the primary target is to make it out of the pools, which will be drawn in the technical meeting on September 6. For now, Omuriwe is setting individual targets with her players, which will then inform the team goals in Kigali.

Volleyball cranes

Receivers: Gideon Angiro, Allan Ejiet Olokotum (KCCA), George Aporu (Nemostars), Brian Atuhaire, Johnson

Rukundo (Sport-S)

Middle blockers: Sam Engwau (VVC), Bernard Malinga (Nemostars),Emmanuel Okia (Ndejje), Dickens Otim (Sport-S)

Setters: Marino Oboke (Sport-S), Ben Smith Okumu (Nemostars)

Right attacker: Daudi Okello

Liberos: Emma Elanyu (Nemostars), Sharif Nabanji (OBB)

AFRICA NATIONS CHAMPS

Expected Teams: Rwanda, Burundu, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DRC, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia, Uganda