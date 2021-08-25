Nigeria: Peter Obi, Innoson, Others to Speak At Anaedoonline Lectures in Nnewi

Freshminds Communications, the owners of AnaedoOnline and Anaedo TV and a media force domiciled in Nnewi with strongholds in the South East has announced their annual lecture billed for 27th, August 2021.

This year's event tagged "Southeast Nigeria: An Untapped Investment Hub of the Next Decade" will attract some of the biggest names among economists, captains of industries, entertainers, start-ups, and governance.

The event would hold on the 27th of August with the Former Governor of Anambra State as the keynote speaker. Innoson Motors founder and chairman, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma would chair the occasion. Other speakers include Kene Mkparu, founder of FilmHouse Cinemas, Dikanna Okafor, MD of Chicason Group, etc.

Here's a large part of the press release in signed by Kingsley Okechukwu, the editor of Anaedoonline and the planning committee chairman:

Freshminds Communication Ltd the publishers of Anaedoonline and Anaedo TV is glad to announce Anaedo's Third Anniversary Lecture. The most anticipated annual event in Nnewi and Anambra State will hold its annual event on Friday the 27th of August, 2021.

The theme for this year is "Southeast Nigeria: An Untapped Investment Hub of the Next Decade". This theme is a key issue of the moment, it is a long-overdue discussion. Statistically, Igbo entrepreneurial activities have been observed to be the economic backbone of the country.

According to records made available by the National Bureau of Statistics, The collective Internally Generated Revenue of South Eastern States has collectively increased by 281% from 2010 to H1 2020. Other development indexes attest that its innovations will be highly beneficial to the country's economic growth through many fronts. It is projected to continually create tens of thousands of indirect and direct job opportunities.

This is not surprising, the region houses over 50 large-scale production industries, over 20,000 medium-scale businesses (about $10 Million worth), and over 200,000 small businesses, etc.

It is against this backdrop that Anaedoonline Third Anniversary Lectures will dissect the role individuals, corporate organizations, politicians, foreign investors, and all will play to harness the unending potentials of the Southeast.

2030 will mark the end of a decade and the beginning of another. Only brands, businesses, and investments that are well-positioned will reap the harvest.

As an Igbo-centric brand, charged with the responsibility of promoting the region, we bring this conversation to the fore at the anniversary lecture. This anniversary will see the most brilliant minds from across the world discuss practicable solutions that will position the South East to become the investment focus of the next decade.

The anniversary lecture will be chaired by Africa's established industrialist, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma OFR, Chairman/CEO Innoson Group

Keynote Speakers include Mr. Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections.

Chief (Engr) Obed Monago, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Americas, Guest Speakers include Dr. Okechukwu Mbonu, Chairman Lion Business Park (Enugu Industrial Park Free Trade Zone); Kene Mkparu, President/CEO KOMWORLD Cinemas & StudioKOM/ Founder Filmhouse Cinemas; Anayo Nwosu, Head of Retail Banking Keystone Bank; Dikanna Okafor, Executive Director, Chicason Group; Endi Ezengwa, CEO Innoson Kiara Academy; Ifeanyi Aniagoh, DG Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Anambra State.

The event will be hosted by Swanky Jide Kene, Award-Winning Nollywood Actor. The Event is opened for both physical and virtual participants.

Students of tertiary institutions, Aspiring entrepreneurs, Startups and young entrepreneurs, Young career workers and the informed general public.