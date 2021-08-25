Angola: Prodesi With 4 New Projects Approved

Luanda — At least four new projects were approved last week, by the Credit Access Support Service of the Programme to Support Production, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI), the Secretary of State for Economy, Mário Caetano João said Tuesday in Luanda.

Speaking at the usual Briefing of the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), he noted that the approved projects were in the portfolio of Banco BIC, with 3, and Banco Sol, with 1, spread across the provinces of Cuanza Sul 2, Luanda 1 and Bié 1.

He added that, with these approvals, 69 projects were still being negotiated by banks under the following financial instruments: Notice 10/20 of the BNA 49 and PAC 20.

The government official noted that overall, since 2019, the financial instruments and products available to PRODESI had made it possible for 807 projects to be approved, providing more than 60,000 jobs.

The projects approved amount to nearly Kz 729 billion.

According to the secretary of State, the sector distribution of projects shows that agriculture has 387 projects, trade and distribution 205, manufacturing 115, livestock 41, aquaculture 22, sea fishing 31 and continental fishing 6.

In the provincial distribution of approved projects are the provinces of Luanda with 175, Benguela 60, Huambo 61, Huíla 57, Cuanza Sul 47, Cuando Cubango 41, Bengo 41, Bié 40, Uíge 38, Lunda Sul 33, Malanje 33, Cunene 30, Namibe 29, Cabinda 28, Lunda Norte 25, Cuanza Norte 23 Zaire 23, and Moxico 23, totalling 807.