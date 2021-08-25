Angola: Covid-19 - Commission Recommends Reinforcement of Surveillance in Border Areas

Luanda — The Multisectoral Commission for the Prevention and Combat of Covid-19 recommended Tuesday that the measures imposed to deal with the new variants of SARS-Cov-2 in the country be more stringent, with greater incidence in border provinces.

According to the deputy coordinator of the commission, Carolina Cerqueira, who was speaking to the press at the end of the weekly briefing, the local authorities and the Ministry of the Interior should step up controls on the movement of people at border posts with neighbouring countries, particularly Namibia, Zambia and DR Congo, as a way of preventing the spread of the disease in Angola.

Carolina Cerqueira also expressed satisfaction at the vaccination campaign for minority populations (khoisans) located in the province of Cuando Cubango, saying that it was a planned action in the process of social inclusion of Angolans.

The Minister of State for Social Affairs also called for the reinforcement of awareness campaigns for the populations to adhere to the vaccination process in the country.

Carolina Cerqueira welcomed the support received from the USA, consisting of the donation of 586,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, saying that it reinforces Angola's capacity to vaccinate citizens over 18 years old.

During the meeting, the members of the commission were informed of the weekly balance of the actions of the security forces throughout the country, as well as those carried out in favour of vaccination and testing against Covid-19.

Data disclosed point out to the registration of 264 infractions, throughout the week, which resulted in convictions, with penalties converted into fines, having been collected Kz 3.1 million.