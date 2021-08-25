Angola: Minister Announces Increase of Flights to Cabinda

Luanda — The Minister of Transport, Ricardo de Abreu, announced Tuesday the reinforcement, with two more weekly flights, of TAAG's frequency to Cabinda province.

According to the Cabinet minister, who was speaking at the weekly briefing of the Multisectoral Commission for the Prevention and Combat of Covid-19 chaired by the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, the aim of the increased frequency is to meet passenger demand.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, TAAG had an average of 21 flights per week, but since January of this year it has only operated 11 per week.

In the first half of the year, 26,213 passengers travelled from Luanda to Cabinda, whilst a further 24,895 made the opposite trip.

As well as the increase in flights to Cabinda, Ricardo de Abreu also said that the international Luanda/Lisbon route would be boosted and the Luanda/Porto route would return.

The government official also said that the Transport and Health ministries were making efforts to reinforce testing kits at airports.