Zimbabwe: Missing Child Alert!

25 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Chiedza Matenga

A 9-year-old boy, Dylan Magaya has been reported missing from Muchemeni Village in Musana since last week.

Dylan was staying with his paternal aunt Ms Tracy Magaya at the time of his disappearance as his parents are in South Africa.

"Dylan was playing outside the house with two other children who are aged three and four years. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and open sandals. He told these two that he was going to Murewa where his maternal grandmother lives.

"He started walking away from them. As they tried to follow him, they realised that they could not catch up with him and they returned home and reported to the elders. A search party tried to track him but yielded nothing," said Ms Magaya.

When the family tried to report a missing person, Police is said to have advised them to wait for seven days.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boy are requested to call the following mobile numbers: +263 772 749 945, +263 778 353 484, +27 62 580 3420 or report to the nearest police.

