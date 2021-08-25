South Africa: Claremont Community in Cape Town Commemorates Uyinene Mrwetyana's Death

analysis

Tuesday, 24 August, marked two years since Uyinene Mrwetyana's rape and murder at a Cape Town post office. The community gathered to remember her.

For the second consecutive year, on 24 August (Tuesday) the Claremont community in Cape Town gathered with candles and flowers to commemorate Uyinene Mrwetyana's brutal death at the hands of a post office worker.

On the railing outside the Clareinch post office, green, yellow and purple ribbons were tied. There were pictures of Mrwetyana. An A4 piece of paper was pasted on the bottom of the railing with the names of women affected by gender-based violence.

About 40 people, young and old, braved the cold to attend the commemoration service. Some of them tied flowers to the railing during the hour-long service. Hannah van Niekerk, a UCT student, held sunflowers, which she later placed on the railing.

"I'm here to remember Uyinene and all the other women who've died from gender-based violence. But this death was close to home for me, because I live quite close by and because you don't expect someone to die at the post office," Van Niekerk told Daily Maverick.

On Saturday, 24 August 2019, Mrwetyana went to the post office to...