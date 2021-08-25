South Africa: Dlamini-Zuma to Sign African Charter On Local Governance, Development

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, will on Wednesday sign the African Charter on the Values and Principles of Decentralisation, Local Governance and Local Development.

On behalf of government, the Minister will sign the Charter following the Presidential Minute and the Instrument of Full Powers authorising the Minister of CoGTA with Full Powers to sign, subject to ratification of the Charter.

The Charter is a framework within which the countries are to develop their own regulatory framework based on decentralisation principles.

Article 15 of the Charter prescribes that local government or local authorities integrate gender, youth and disability issues in the overall process of formulating policy, planning for development and providing services, as well as in implementing, monitoring and evaluating development programs and projects.

It also prescribes that local governments/authorities shall promote and ensure the equal and effective participation of women, youth and people with disabilities in public life, leadership and management positions on all matters relating to local governance and local development.

Beyond this, it recommends that councils promote and increase participation of women, youth and people with disabilities in all matters relating to local governance and local development.

The signing ceremony is scheduled to take place at The Pearls Hotel in Umhlanga in Durban at 3pm.