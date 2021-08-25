South Africa: Water and Sanitation On the Decline of Water Levels in Limpopo

press release

Limpopo dam levels are steady this week amid the consistent decline that has been experienced in recent months due to lack of rains, a status of reservoirs report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation early this week has revealed.

The provincial water levels have slightly decreased to 82.2% this week compared to last week's 82.5%. The water levels have significantly improved this year as compared to last year's 63.5% during this time.

Moreover, the water storage in the province has also declined and stands at 1 216.9 cubic metres out of a full capacity of 1 480.10 cubic metres.

The Polokwane Water Supply System with dams supplying water to Polokwane and surrounding areas is currently sitting at 86.9%, a decline from last week's 87.3%.

Ebenezer Dam in Groot Letaba, which supplies most communities around Polokwane, has dropped from last week's 99.2% to 98.8% this week. This is however a huge improvement from last year when it stood at 13.1% at this time.

In Vhembe District, Nandoni Dam supplied by Levhuvhu River, is at its full capacity at 100.9% this week from 100.8% last week. The dam recorded 99.2% last year at this time. Vondo Dam has declined to 97.1% this week, compared to last week's 97.9%. The dam recorded 93.5% last year during this period.

De Hoop Dam in Steelpoort, which supplies the community of Sekhukhune and the local mining industries, has also declined to 96.2 this week, compared to last week's 96.4%. This is an improvement from last year's 92.5% at this time. Flag Boshielo Dam is normally at its full capacity but is now on a continuous downward spiral, recording 82.4% this week from 82.9% last week. The dam recorded 95.4%. last year at this time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Water South Africa Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mokolo Dam in Mokolo River has also decreased and is now sitting at 99.3% this week from last week's 99.5%. This is a great level compared to 47.8% last year at this time.

Tzaneen Dam which supplies water to farmers for irrigation in the area has also dropped significantly this week. It is now sitting at 91.4% from last week's 92.2%. This dam was at a critical low of 18.3% last year at this time.

Middle Letaba Dam is critically low at 8.0% this week, down from the equally low 8.1% last week. Doorndraai Dam in Sterk River which is also at its low levels has declined to 39.0% this week compared to last week's 39.1%. Which is an improvement compared 10.0% it recorded last year at this time.

The Department of Water and Sanitation still reiterates its call on water consumers in the province to continue using water sparingly, as the dams continue to decrease week on week.

The Department of Water and Sanitation appeals to all water users in the province to use water in a wise manner to ensure water security in the province.