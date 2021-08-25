Nigeria: Why I Dedicated My New Release to My Late Parents - Anola, U.S.-Based Singer, Songwriter

Nigerian-American singer and songwriter, Eniola Ayodele Joseph, also known as Anola, has spoken on why she dedicated her newly released Extended Play (EP) album "Emotions & Reality" to her parents.

She said, the first two songs on the EP titled "Interlude" and "Shine (Enemies)" were written in dedication to her parents, who died November 2018, five days apart.

The United States-based wave-making singer-songwriter, popularly known as Anola, who praised her late parents as her pillar and inspiration in the emotion-laden song titled "Interlude," said the EP released August 20th, is available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

The Extended Play album, "Emotions and Reality," according to Anola, is "a collection of soul and banging records with lyrics capable of leaving the listeners with sounds to think with."

The new release which is a 17-minute EP, with a collection of seven tracked songs, is produced with titles such as Interlude; Shine (Enemies); Call You Mine; Love Me; Bounce On It; All You Want; F.O.J.I Song; as a bonus track.

Speaking on what makes each of the music tracks in the EP unique, the ace singer said "starting from the 'Interlude' to 'Shine' to 'Call You Mine,' till the last track, everything will leave you wanting more," and the fact that the new release features producers like;

Blaq Jerzee, Ozawo and RalphOnTheBeat, Anola said it makes it irresistible, "because of its good quality."

On why she dedicated the songs to her late parents, Anola, who got emotional in her response, said, since both could not wait to see her exploits in the music industry, it was a commitment she made after watching her sick dad and mom die five days apart.

In a special dedication to them in the track, "Interlude," Anola sang: "Just so I'm clear, I'm only human, my feeling has become sort of a playground. It has become like a game, my emotions everywhere. So much pain filled inside. So much hurt, I don't know what to do, I don't know where to go.

"Mom and dad sick, Can't do anything. Dad dying, mom dying. Well, the day came and I lost them both. Mom died five days before dad. Mom passed telling me not to ever give up. Dad cried out on his dying bed telling me I need to listen to your music, why are you not on the radio daughter? And I said, one day, I will be on the radio. Why don't you stay with me, wait for me, so you can listen?

"It became the end of the world, I lost him too! But I promised to never ever, ever lose focus. And that promise I've planned to uphold. I love you, dad. I love you, mom. Rest in peace."

To make the songs easily accessible to her fans and everyone, Anola said, people can stream and download this EP on all musical platforms, as to her, it is a gift for the loving memory of her parents.

The Nigerian-American music sensation, based in Chicago, Illinois, USA, when asked about her musical background, she said her musical interest was sparked at an early age, while she described her style of music as Afrobeat, R&B, Soul, Pop, Trap, and Hip-Hop.

In 2020 and earlier this year (2021), Anola had released a couple of singles, entitled: "All You Want," & "Love Me" with its audio and video, directed by Perception Filmworks, and Director Dindu. She said these two songs are also included in the Emotions and Reality EP.

Anola, who has been around in the music world, as far back as 2008, released her first single titled: "Miss Me" alongside "Music in Me," which can be found on Reverberation musical platform. Two years later, in 2010, she had her first performance as an opening act for a well-known African singer and songwriter, Wande Coal.

In 2011 she dropped another soulful single titled 'Tonight,' while in the year 2013, she had the opportunity to perform at African superstar concerts such as Bracket, Wizkid, Banky W and Skales and more.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An early turning point in her music career was in 2006 when Anola had the opportunity to sing background for a huge African Mega superstar going by the name Tuface "2baba" Idibia who sang the soundtrack to the movie Phat girlz staring comedian Mo'nique titled "African Queen."

She took part in the biggest 2013 Midwest Afrobeat festival in Chicago featuring Psquare. In 2016, she was an opening act again for Wande Coal and for the first time Tiwa Savage. Her latest opening act show was in 2019 at Chicago for Teni "Tenientertainer". In 2020 she did the backup vocals for Sweet Mary J by Kcee.

Anola said her musical journey has been a beautiful one thus far, having developed her sound throughout the years, and her experiences make her a force to be reckoned with, submitting that her style of music is captivating but yet versatile.

Vanguard News Nigeria