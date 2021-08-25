Nigeria: 104 Europe-Bound Human Trafficking Victims Rescued in Last 2 Weeks, Says NAPTIP

Abuja — The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has said a total of 104 victims of human trafficking have been intercepted and rescued by its operatives in the last two weeks.

Director-General of the Agency, Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed,who disclosed this ,said the victims were on their way to Europe enroute Libya.

Mohammed, according to a statement by Adekoye Vincent,Head, Press, Public Relations and Information Unit of the agency,said the feat came following "the renewed effort by the agency to truncate activities of human traffickers in the country."

According to him, eight suspected human traffickers were also arrested in the process, adding that "efforts are on to apprehend other members of the trafficking syndicates who are at large."

The statement explained that,"Senator Garba Muhammed disclosed this in Abuja while speaking on the Agency's renewed offensive against human traffickers across the country."

It read further:"It would be recalled that the Director General had given the Regional Directors, Zonal Commanders and State Commanders a matching order on effective surveillance within their areas of operation in order to forestall recruitment and trafficking of any Nigerians for any purpose.

"He also tasked them on the need to scale up their sensitization and awareness activities in order to reduce the vulnerability of the people and expose the antics of human traffickers.

Speaking in Abuja, the Director General explained that the enhanced operations of the Agency have continued to yield favourably as no fewer than 104 victims of human trafficking have been rescued and 6 suspected traffickers nabbed by the Agency in collaboration with other sister Agencies.

"The figure includes the rescued of 80 victims in Kano two weeks ago on their way to Libya, and the latest figure of 19 victims rescued in Kano few days ago.

According to the NAPTIP boss, "The victims were on transit from Ondo, Ekiti, Delta, Anambra, Edo, Osun, Kogi, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Ogun and Lagos states enroute to Rivers, Oyo, Osun, Delta and Ogun States then to Euroupe via Libya.'

"On receiving the information, a special operation was coordinated by NAPTIP Joint Border Task Force in collaboration with Katsina State Police Command and the 19 victims were rescued on Aug.18".

"No matter where the traffickers go to deceive and recruit victims, they will always meet us at the exit point. Their field days in the illicit business of human trafficking and child labour are over.

"We are determine to run them out of business and even send them to jail unless they desist from their nefarious activities and find other legitimate venture to engage in.

" I wish to appeal to parent to desist from giving out their children for any unclear or unverified adventure. It is important to contact NAPTIP when confronted with juicy offer of help that entails taking your children abroad. Do not sell your children into slavery", Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed warned parents.

"He commended other sister Law Enforcement Agencies for their collaboration with NAPTIP which has resulted in the arrest of suspects and rescue of the victims."

