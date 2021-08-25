Nigeria: Contractor Declared Wanted for Dubious Nigeria Arms Deal

25 August 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's anti-corruption agency has declared as wanted a man who allegedly scammed the government millions in local and foreign currencies in a controversial arms deal.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued the arrest for Aboubakar Hima, the Chief Executive Officer of Societe D'Equipment Internationaux (SEI).

He is wanted for criminal conspiracy, contract scam, misappropriation of public funds, money laundering and fraud to the tune of $394 million, €9,9 million and N369 million.

EFCC alleged that Hima received the funds for the purchase of equipment for the Nigerian military.

"However, investigations have revealed discrepancies in the supply of the equipment," Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesperson, said.

"Having failed to honour invitations from the Commission, Hima is currently evading investigation, thus the need to declare him wanted."

The 46-year-old hails from Niger.

It is alleged the contract was signed during the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan.

Current leader, Muhammadu Buhari ordered the investigation when he came into power in 2015.

Sambo Dasuki, National Security Advisor under Jonathan, was the most high profile figure to be arrested.

- CAJ News

CAJ News

