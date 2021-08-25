Nigeria: Yakiss Plans to Wow Fans With New Music Contents

For break-out singer and songwriter, Yakub Sodiq Opeyemi otherwise known as Yakiss, the next few months would have a massive impact on his fans and career.

The singer has hinted that he is currently working on new music content, videos, and other projects that would leave his fans wowed and put his career on a new level of greatness.

From loving music at a tender age and following his passion truthfully till he became a professional singer, Yakiss who described his rise in the music industry as a steady one added that passion keeps fuelling his desire to succeed as a singer.

Apart from being a singer, he floated his record label, Palumbo Entertainment, and is fast emerging as one of the next afro-beat kings dominating the music space with songs and collaborations that speak volumes to his rise.

Speaking about his music journey, Yakiss who worked with DMW singer Idowest to give his fans Kolobi track said the song has further pushed his career to a new level.

He added that he has what it takes and would give whatever it takes to put his music on the lips of many in a matter of months.

He further hinted about his new EP that would feature the likes of Oxlade, Haekins, and other artists just as he has concluded plans to get into the studio to work with music giants such as Davido and Burnaboy in the coming months.

"The next few months will be massive for my career as I have lined up new collaborations with Davido, Burnaboy, and others. I am asking God for the grace and power to get through this phase successfully", he said.

