Nigeria: Gunmen Invade Jos North Community in Fresh Attack, Over 30 Killed

25 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Some gunmen on Tuesday night invaded and attacked Yelwan Zangam community, close to the permanent site of the University of Jos, killing about 35 people.

It was gathered that the attack occurred at about 9 pm on Tuesday despite the dusk to dawn imposed in the Jos North as well as Jos South and Bassa local government areas.

The attackers reportedly shot sporadically, gunning down fleeing residents and burning some others within their homes.

Before the incident, the fragile bridge linking the community to other communities was allegedly destroyed to prevent help from coming to the people.

The State Police Command is to is yet to confirm the incident but locals have already posted dead bodies recovered on the different social media platforms.

