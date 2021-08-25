Namibia: Woman Arrested As Part of Alleged House-Breaking Gang

A WOMAN and three men suspected of breaking into a house at Karibib were arrested outside Okahandja en route to Otjiwarongo on Monday afternoon.

They were found in possession of stolen goods, large amounts of cash, and other tools used for breaking into properties.

The four are suspected to have broken into the house of a Chinese national employed at a mine at Karibib on Monday morning, where two laptops, two cellphones, two bank cards and a safety cash box were stolen.

The suspects allegedly also withdrew N$87 900 from the complainant's bank account at Okahandja.

The total value of the stolen goods is estimated at N$119 000.

According to Erongo police regional commander of community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba, the suspects' vehicle was traced by the Okahandja police and was stopped about 30 km outside the town.

Shapumba says during the alleged house-breaking, the female suspect is said to have lured a guard away from the mine manager's house under the pretext of looking for directions.

"The lady allegedly informed the security guard that she is employed at the NDF base at Usakos, and she wanted to be directed to the shops at Karibib town. The guard escorted the lady for about 1,5 km, and upon his return found the house broken into by unknown suspects," Shapumba says.

He cautions security guards entrusted with other people's property to always be on the alert for new trends among criminals.

The four suspects were handed over to the Karibib police and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

A case of forgery was opened at Okahandja against one of the suspects.

A police appointment certificate was found in his possession during the group's apprehension.

The Erongo police needs public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Malakia Shikongo Naobeb, alias 'Shakes', and Nangolo Nepolo, alias 'Ma-Eleven'.

The two are wanted in connection with a case of robbery with aggravating circumstances at Swakopmund.