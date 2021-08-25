Nigeria: Imaobong Hungry for More Medals After U-20 Championships Heroics

Nigeria's young athletics sensation, Imaobong Nse Uko who won three gold medals at the just concluded 2021 World Athletics U-20 Championship in Kenya has expressed her desire to win more medals.

The fleet-footed youngster won her first gold in 400m before inspiring the 4x400m women and 4×400 mixed team to resounding victories.

Speaking yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Imaobong Nse Uko urged the government to discover more young talented athletes.

The Akwa Ibom-born 17-year old quarter miler said "I want to keep winning. I am not going to rest on my oars.

"I will tell them to increase the support they are giving to us and push other athletes to come up just as I came up.

"I think we should also improve the facilities and equipment we have here in Nigeria," she said.

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare who received the athletes at the Airport said the Ministry is rebuilding a new generation of athletes who will soon rule the world of athletics.

"These young athletes have made this country proud, they not only made a statement of intent, they made it emphatically.

"Like I said, we are rebuilding a generation of athletes and these young ones are brilliant stars and the country will embrace, nurture, support and prepare to unleash them to the world come Paris 2024," he said.

Team Nigeria won a total of seven medals consisting of four gold and three bronze medals to finish third behind hosts Kenya and Finland on the medal table among the 200 competing countries.